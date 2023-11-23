Mark F. Lamps Sells 5,008 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATKR opened at $130.86 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

