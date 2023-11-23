Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,807,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 555,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,435,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $200.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.