Masimo Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

