Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 3.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,058. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.