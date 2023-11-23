MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156,281 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $577,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MELI stock traded up $29.52 on Thursday, hitting $1,525.00. 448,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,542.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,272.55.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

