Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95,906 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $388,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The company has a market capitalization of $877.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.82. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

