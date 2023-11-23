Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.
About Metcash
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metcash
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.