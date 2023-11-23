Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $46.46 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00005719 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $46.46 million and approximately $160,867.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,504,933 coins and its circulating supply is 21,808,906 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,506,951 with 21,810,924 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.15157511 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $191,186.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

