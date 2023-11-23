MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

VMC stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.