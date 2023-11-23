MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

