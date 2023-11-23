MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,812 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

