Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,361,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,497 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.