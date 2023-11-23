Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

