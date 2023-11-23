Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.21 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.