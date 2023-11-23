Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.31 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.0% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

