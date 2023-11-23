Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $463.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.