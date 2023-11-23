Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

