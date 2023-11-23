Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.71.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.