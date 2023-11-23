Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 123 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.85 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

