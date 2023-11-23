Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 706 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after acquiring an additional 336,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.