Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

