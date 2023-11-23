Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,078.58 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,057.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

