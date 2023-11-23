Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

