Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,345,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 8,580,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,076,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

