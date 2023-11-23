Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $49,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 545,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.09.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

MAA opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.