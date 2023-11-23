Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.77. The stock had a trading volume of 879,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

