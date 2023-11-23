Miramar Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Paychex comprises about 1.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.95. 2,495,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

