Miramar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

TGT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,187. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

