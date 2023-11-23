Miramar Capital LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,228. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

