Miramar Capital LLC Invests $404,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $11,613,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 327,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 3,508,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

