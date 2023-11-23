Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 6,631 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,217,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $272.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

