Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,736,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,944. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

