Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.04. 130,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,276. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $216.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

