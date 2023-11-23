Miramar Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.32. 1,427,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,485. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

