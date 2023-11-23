Miramar Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $595.09. 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,387. The company has a market capitalization of $564.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,231 shares of company stock valued at $20,880,573,165 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.