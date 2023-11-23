Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,527,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,045 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,858 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

