Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.01

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.01 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 243.18 ($3.04). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.00), with a volume of 136,230 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 238 ($2.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

