Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.01

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.01 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 243.18 ($3.04). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.00), with a volume of 136,230 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 238 ($2.98).
Get Our Latest Analysis on MAB
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Stock Average Calculator
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.