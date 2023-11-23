Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

MPWR opened at $546.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.