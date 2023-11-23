Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.18.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

