Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,925. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

