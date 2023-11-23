Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $478.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

