New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.48

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$1.85. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 1,060,474 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$270.07 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1069554 EPS for the current year.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$151,240.50. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

