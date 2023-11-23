NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 86.61 ($1.08) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.04 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of £270.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.25.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.30).

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 14 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

