NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.12

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 118531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

