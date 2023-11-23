Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY) Trading Down 5.5%

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NNXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.12. 290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Nexity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.66.

Nexity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Development, Services, and Other Activities divisions. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises building, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, hotels, and other industrial spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.