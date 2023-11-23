NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXGN

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.