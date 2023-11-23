Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE:NIC opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $230,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,828.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,177 shares of company stock worth $2,254,597. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

