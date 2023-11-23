North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,586.45

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,586.45 ($44.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,970 ($49.67). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,830 ($47.92), with a volume of 18,070 shares trading hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £524.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9,065.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,594.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,634.61.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

