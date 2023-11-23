Northern Trust Corp Has $557.23 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $557,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

NYSE MCO opened at $364.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $368.67. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

