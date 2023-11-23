Northern Trust Corp Has $564.83 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Humana worth $564,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Humana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,140,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $515.60 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.